There was just shy of 200 calves on offer in Listowel Mart on Wednesday last for the north Kerry mart’s weekly calf sale.

A total of 193 calves went through the ring and trade was brisk, resulting in a full clearance.

Most Friesian bull calves made from €100 to €190, with the bulk of shipping-type Friesian bull calves making anywhere from €80 to €170. A share of lighter Friesians or those with Jersey genetics sold for under €100 and back to €45.

Lighter Angus-cross calves sold for €175 up to €230, while the stronger Angus-crosses under six weeks of age generally made from €270 to €380, with a top price of €440.

Hereford-crosses made anywhere from €150 to €330. Continental-cross calves were scarce and made up to €350.

Happy with proceedings

Speaking after the sale, mart manager PJ Mulvihill was happy with proceedings and the outlook for this spring’s calf trade: “I thought the sale reflected fairly on where the mart trade is.

“I think overall it looks far more positive than it ever did before.

“Other springs, you’re facing into a yard of a few hundred calves and no boats sailing, you’d be wondering how things would go, but things went well.

“Any type of a straight Friesian was €100 and pushing up to €200 for stronger ones.

“There’s always good demand for the Angus and whiteheads and they were making €350 to €440 at the top end of things.

Watching the price

“There are still farmers around that wouldn’t have bought calves before and are either buying or looking to buy this spring.

“They’re watching the price of yearling stores over the last while and calves might prove a better option.

“When you see dairy-cross whiteheads and Angus store cattle making nearly €4/kg, you can see why a farmer is willing to give around €350 for a good strong calf.”

Calving is running a little bit behind 2024 levels across the country and it’s no different in north Kerry.

“We’re about 100 calves behind this time last year, but calving is later this year and you’d see it in the office.

“I was watching the BVD samples and it was only in the last week that the number of them started getting bigger.

“Last April was very tough so between farmers maybe delaying breeding by a few days or weather upsetting cows’ fertility, it’s showing now.

“Traditionally, we’d have about 800 calves every week at peak right across March. That went into April last year and I’d say it could again this year.

“I could see big enough calf numbers lingering into June again.”

In pictures

This five-week-old Angus-cross bull sold for €440.

This three-week-old Simmental-cross bull sold for €335.

This one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross bull sold for €335.

This one-month-old Angus-cross bull sold for €385.

This three-week-old Angus-cross bull sold for €220.

These three-week-old Hereford-cross bulls sold for €310.

This one-month-old Friesian bull sold for €180.

This one-month-old Friesian bull sold for €250.

These one-month-old Speckled Park-cross heifers sold for €265.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bulls sold for €335.