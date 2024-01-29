There was a good proportion of continental-cross calves in this weeks sale in Bandon mart with a good share selling for close to or over €400.

There were 270 calves on offer in Bandon Mart this week, representing a rise of 50 when compared with last week, but on a par with the same sale in 2023.

Beef-cross calves dominated the numbers and of these there appeared to be a higher proportion of continental-cross calves in the lairage.

In a break from the normal routine, the continental collective seemed to leap frog over Herefords into second place behind Angus calves in terms of availability.

At the upper reaches of prices, they had a bit more selling power than the traditional breeds, but only just.

Heavier Angus and Hereford calves of 80kg were holding their own, with coloured calves of a similar weight.

A high of €510 was paid for a pair of one-month-old Charolais-cross bull calves and anything from that back to €300 was available for most beef-cross calves over 75kg.

Lighter beef-cross calves made from €100 to €250.

Friesians

It’s very early in the season yet, but Friesians remain relatively scarce and this is probably helping prices for them.

Lighter calves from 50kg to 60kg tended to sell for €1/kg or €1.20/kg for those of the same weight, but with a bit more shine to them. This increased by about by 20c/kg for those above 60kg.

Farmer buyers were anxious for heavier calves, with more British Friesian breeding. They made from €90 to €130, with a high of €225 paid for a one-month-old Friesian bull weighing 94kg. There was a small number of Jersey-cross calves on offer. Those with better weight for age were making the same prices as Friesians.

In pictures

These one-month-old Friesian bulls weighed 72kg and sold for €90.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 63kg and sold for €270.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross heifer weighed 65kg and sold for €225.

This one-month-old Angus-cr oss bulls weighed 70kg and sold for €240.

This five-week-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 73kg and sold for €310.

This six-week-old Angus-cross heifer weighed 87kg and sold for €265.

This nine-week-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 99kg and sold for €320.

This one-month-old Friesian bull weighed 94kg and sold for €225.

This three-week-old Friesian bull weighed 61kg and sold for €80.

This nine-week-old Angus-cross bull weighed 129kg and sold for €490.

These five-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 76kg and sold for €135.

These seven-week-old Limousin-cross heifers weighed 95kg and sold for €395.

This five-week-old Friesian bull weighed 64kg and sold for €80.

This three-week-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 81kg and sold for €355.

These five-week-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 54kg and sold for €200.

These five-week-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 58kg and sold for €205.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross heifer weighed 65kg and sold for €225.

These three-week-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 81kg and sold for €415.

This one-month-old Limousin-cross heifer weighed 95kg and sold for €415.

These three-week-old Simmental-cross bulls weighed 65kg and sold for €310.

This five-week-old Belgian blue-cross bull weighed 91kg and sold for €460.

This five-week-old Charolais-cross heifer weighed 90kg and sold for €395.