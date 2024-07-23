These 32-month-old Aubrac-cross bullocks weighed 480kg and sold for €1,360, (€2.83/kg).

Forward cattle of all classes were in demand at Gortatlea Mart on Friday last for the Co Kerry mart’s weekly sale.

Factory buyers drove trade and the presence of a few extra northern buyers helped pushed things on a bit when it came to heavier stock.

There were a number of standout prices in the cow sale but a few lots of Friesian bullocks weighing from 500kg to 700kg sold for between €2.51/kg to €2.57/kg told a story of just where demand for forward stock is at present.

The top end of prices for Angus and continental-crosses were 20c/kg to 50c/kg ahead of those forward Friesian bullock prices.

When it came to fleshed suckler cows, prices were pretty much the same as those young stock while Forward Friesian cows made from €1.80/kg to €2/kg.

While factory fit or forward stock hit a good vein of demand, concerns around grass growth and availability had an impact on the trade for lighter stock. Bullocks weighing less than 500kg were back about 20c/kg compared to heavier animals.

500kg threshold

Angus heifers less than 500kg were generally making €2.50/kg to €2.60/kg while those over the 500kg threshold made from €2.74/kg to €2.81/kg. That put them on a similar price range to continental heifers the same weight.

Speaking after the sale, mart manager, Maurice Brosnan said: “Cattle prices were in a sticky spot for a while over the last five or six weeks but they seemed to be levelling off again. There seems to be a lot more want for heavy beef and forward cattle.

Ardagh, Co Limerick farmers, Michael Reidy, his son Micheál and Michael Lynch checking out the trade at Gortatlea Mart on Friday last.

Supplies are tight for factories and they could be like that for a month or six weeks yet. You’d see it around the ringside as it was well attended by buyers. There were a few extra northern buyers around too and they want those heavy cattle.

That’s helping trade as cattle are making a lot more in the ring than compared to the price a factory would pay a farmer for them.”

This February 2022-born Angus-cross bullock weighed 590kg and sold for €1,710, (€2.90/kg).

These February 2022-born Salers-cross bullocks weighed 660kg and sold for €2,020, (€3.06/kg).

This February 2023-born Blonde D'Aquitane-cross bullock weighed 450kg and sold for €1,320, (€2.93/kg).

This May 2022-born Charolais-cross heifer weighed 595kg and sold for €1,740, (€2.92/kg).

This June 2022-born Angus-cross heifer weighed 540kg and sold for €1,460, (€2.45/kg).

This January 2023-born Charolais-cross heifer weighed 495kg and sold for €1,270, (€2.57/kg).

This April 2022-born Charolais-cross heifer weighed 525kg and sold for €1,400, (€2.67/kg).

This December 2023-born Simmental-cross heifer weighed 455kg and sold for €1,210, (€2.66/kg).

This April 2022-born Hereford-cross heifer weighed 561kg and sold for €1,400, (€2.50/kg).

This March 2022-born Hereford-cross heifer weighed 610kg and sold for €1,480, (€2.43/kg).