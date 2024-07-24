These 32-month-old Aubrac-cross bullocks weighed 480kg and sold for €1,360, (€2.83/kg).

Forward cattle of all classes were in demand at Gortatlea Mart on Friday last for the Co Kerry mart’s weekly sale.

Factory buyers drove trade, and the presence of a few extra northern buyers helped push things on a bit when it came to heavier stock.

With the exception of Friesian cows, prices for all forward stock were pretty similar across all classes of heavy cattle.

There were a number of standout prices in the cow sale, but a few lots of Friesian bullocks weighing from 500kg to 700kg sold for between €2.51/kg to €2.57/kg told a story of just where demand for forward stock is at present.

The top end of prices for Angus and continental-crosses were 20c/kg to 50c/kg ahead of those forward Friesian bullock prices.

When it came to fleshed suckler cows, prices were pretty much the same as those young stock, while forward Friesian cows made from €1.80/kg to €2/kg.

While factory fit or forward stock hit a good vein of demand, concerns around grass growth and availability had an impact on the trade for lighter stock.

Bullocks weighing less than 500kg were back about 20c/kg compared to heavier animals.

Angus heifers less than 500kg were generally making €2.50/kg to €2.60/kg, while those over the 500kg threshold made from €2.74/kg to €2.81/kg. That put them on a similar price range to continental heifers the same weight.

Speaking after the sale, mart manager, Maurice Brosnan said; “Cattle prices were in a sticky spot for a while over the last five or six weeks, but they seemed to be levelling off again. There seems to be a lot more want for heavy beef and forward cattle.

“Supplies are tight for factories and they could be like that for a month of six weeks yet. You’d see it around the ringside as it was well attended by buyers. There were a few extra northern buyers around too, and they want those heavy cattle.

“That’s helping trade as cattle are making a lot more in the ring than compared to the price a factory would pay a farmer for them.”

On a similar note, he added that there was a growing number of stock bulls coming on the market, with the breeding season winding down on many farms.

“We had around 100 stock bulls and they were selling from €1,700 to €2,200. There was good demand for them, it was similar to the cows.”

This February 2022-born Angus-cross bullock weighed 590kg and sold for €1,710, (€2.90/kg).

These February 2022-born Salers-cross bullocks weighed 660kg and sold for €2,020, (€3.06/kg).

This February 2023-born Blonde D'Aquitane-cross bullock weighed 450kg and sold for €1,320, (€2.93/kg).

This May 2022-born Charolais-cross heifer weighed 595kg and sold for €1,740, (€2.92/kg).

This June 2022-born Angus-cross heifer weighed 540kg and sold for €1,460, (€2.45/kg).

This January 2023-born Charolais-cross heifer weighed 495kg and sold for €1,270, (€2.57/kg).

This April 2022-born Charolais-cross heifer weighed 525kg and sold for €1,400, (€2.67/kg).

This December 2023-born Simmental-cross heifer weighed 455kg and sold for €1,210, (€2.66/kg).

This April2022-born Hereford-cross heifer weighed 561kg and sold for €1,400, (€2.50/kg).

This March 2022-born Hereford-cross heifer weighed 610kg and sold for €1,480, (€2.43/kg).