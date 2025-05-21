Numbers of finished cattle available for slaughter are tightening at an alarming rate, with last week’s kill coming in at 28,279.

Throughput is back over 4,000 head on the last normal week’s kill of the week beginning 28 April, and back 3,000 head on the same week in 2024. It’s the lowest weekly kill since 11 May 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bullock quotes are working off €7.50/kg base price while heifers are coming in at €7.60/kg.

Flat prices as high as €8.10/kg are available for Aberdeen Angus stock.

Cows are in demand with as high as €7.10/kg being paid for mixes of O and P grading dairy cows.

Northern Ireland beef quotes have come under some pressure this week, with 666p/kg (€8.23/kg including VAT) being quoted for in-spec stock.