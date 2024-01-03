Factory prices are edging up for prime cattle in NI. \ Philip Doyle

Cattle quotes continue to edge upwards, as factory agents become increasingly active in sourcing stock.

At the upper end of the market, base quotes on U-3 animals have risen to 458p/kg, boosting the value of animals sold through premium breed schemes where bonuses are paid on top of official quotes.

Supplies of in-spec cattle are limited, although the shorter working weeks over Christmas has helped some agents meet throughput this week.

That said, several farmers offloading animals indicate they had no shortage of contact from processors enquiring about numbers.

With factories anxious to book cattle for the week ahead, farmers are well positioned to negotiate for improved prices.

The scarcity of cattle is being reflected in the number of deals offered where processors are waving penalties on out-of-spec animals, as well as more arrangements that include transport.

Farmers indicate that 474p/kg is widely available when negotiating with processors.

Deals of 478p and 480p/kg have become increasingly more common, while at the upper end of the market, there are reports of 484p/kg on offer for a steady supply of in-spec cattle.

Prices at the upper end of the market are also easier to come by on good-quality butcher-type heifers.

Deals on young bulls range from 460p/kg to 470p/kg, with the higher prices more commonly paid on animals that meet age and weight limits.

Last week, the average price paid on steers and heifers across all grades was 468.32p/kg. On U3 steers, prices averaged 475.6p/kg, with heifers at the same grade on 479.1p/kg and young bulls averaging 452.8p/kg.

Cows

There is more life in the cow trade, although factories are reluctant to increase quotes on R3 animals above 326p/kg.

However, supplies of good-quality cows are tightening and deals tend to start around 340p/kg, with 5p to 10p/kg more on offer. Last week, R3 cows averaged 358.9p/kg.

NI sheep: live trade returning higher prices

The sheep trade starts 2024 with quotes steady at 535p/kg payable to 22kg deadweight.

However, deals of 540p and 545p/kg are widespread and often payable to 22.5kg deadweight, making hoggets worth £122.

In the marts, fewer stock were on offer and prices bid edged up at some sales.

In Gortin, the trade was firm. Hoggets sold to £125 for 30kg, with £124 for pens at 24kg to 29kg. Hoggets at 24kg made £119, with 22kg to £105.

In Kilrea, the trade improved for 1,000 hoggets. Hoggets at 24.5kg made £131 and 23.5kg to £125. Hoggets at 18kg made £90, 20kg to £102 and 21kg to £105.

Markethill sold a smaller show of 570 hoggets from 475p to 510p/kg. Heavy hoggets at 29kg reached £130 with a big run from £122 to £128. Quality middleweights made £104 for 20.5kg, with £118 paid for 23.2kg.

In Saintfield, a smaller show of 490 hoggets sold in a steady trade from 488p to 545p/kg, no change on the pre-Christmas sale. Heavy Texels at 27kg and 28kg made £126, with 26kg at £124, 24kg to £119, 23kg to £116 and 21kg to £102. Lighter sorts at 18kg made £94 and £96.

In Rathfriland, 27kg made £125, 26.8kg at £123.50, 24kg and 25kg made £117 to £120.

In Ballymena on Wednesday, there was a firm trade, with 25kg hoggets making £123, 24kg to £122 with 23.5kg selling from £116 to £118. Lighter sorts at 20kg made £95 with 19kg at £90.

Ewes

The trade in fat ewes was steady this week. In Gortin, fat ewes made £160, while in Kilrea, the top was £230. In Markethill, ewes sold to £168 and £120 to £158.

In Saintfield, top was £178 for Texels, with the main run from £105 to £165. In Rathfriland, top was £166 with a run from £125 to £147.

