Beef prices are unchanged at processing plants in Northern Ireland.

There is no movement on factory prices, with base quotes unchanged at 458p/kg on U-3 grading animals.

Several plants are operating over four days this week due to strike action on Thursday by public service union members, which includes DAERA vets and meat inspectors.

Dunbia is the only processor to state it would operate as normal on Thursday, but, with other plants closing, the beef trade is generally steady.

To compensate for the loss of throughput on Thursday, cattle agents were keen to handle extra numbers earlier this week.

The prospect of snow causing travel disruption also spurred processors into pulling cattle forward into the first half of the week.

In general, prices being reported by farmers are on par with last week, with prime steers and heifers at 480p/kg.

Farmers with limited selling power are receiving 2p to 4p/kg below this level, while regular finishers are commanding 482p to 484p/kg, depending on numbers.

Young bulls are in the region of 470p/kg for animals meeting market specification on age, carcase weight and conformation. Animals falling out of spec are moving at prices around 460p/kg.

Looking to next week, some factory agents indicate they are struggling to source numbers at current price levels.

With cattle qualifying for a £40 payment under the Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme from 1 February - up from £20 in January - finishers are holding off selling unless improved prices are on the table.

Last week, the average price paid across all steers and heifers fell 1.3p to 467.6p/kg. On U3 steers, prices eased by 0.9p/kg to average 480p/kg, whereas heifers at the same grade rose by 1.5p/kg to average 481.8p/kg.

Cows

There is renewed life in the cow trade, with price reports well above quotes of 326p/kg for R3 animals.

Farmers report 350p/kg to 360p/kg is becoming more common for good suckler types, with deals rising to 380p/kg for higher grading animals.

NI sheep: steady quotes but deals on offer

Factory quotes for hoggets are steady at 540p/kg, although deals of 550p to 555p/kg are common to a 22.5kg carcase weight limit.

Mart prices remain strong and hoggets with good weight are making £125 to £131.

Gortin sold hoggets to £127 for 28kg, with £125 for 24kg. Hoggets at 27kg made £124, 25kg to £123, while 23.5kg made £121.50.

In Kilrea, 850 hoggets sold in a strong trade from 498p to 550p/kg, up 6p to 23p/kg, with 23kg making £125 to £126.50. Hoggets at 21kg made £113.50, with 20kg to £106.

Markethill sold 850 hoggets from 480p to 502p/kg. Heavy lots at 25.5kg made £128.50, with a big run from £119 to £123.50. Quality middleweights made £118 for 23.5kg. Store hoggets were a good trade, making from £93 to £103.

In Saintfield, 570 hoggets sold in a steady trade from 490p to 545p/kg, up 20p/kg for heavier sorts.

Heavy Texels at 30kg made £130, 27kg at £128, 25kg to £125, 23kg to £118 and 22kg to £112. Lighter sorts at 20kg made £104.

In Rathfriland, top prices were £139.50 for 28kg, £135 for 27kg and £129.50 for 31kg.

In Ballymena, a firm trade saw 27kg hoggets making £131 and 26kg to £130. Hoggets at 24.5kg made £127, with 23kg making £125.

Ewes

The trade in fat ewes was slightly easier this week. In Gortin, ewes sold to £218, with a run from £100 to £182. In Kilrea, the top was £214, while in Markethill ewes sold to £158, with the main run from £90 to £150. In Saintfield, the top was £170 for Texels, with the main run from £104 to £156. In Rathfriland, top price was £214.

