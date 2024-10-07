A massive gap remains between Irish beef prices and that of Ireland’s main beef markets. Bord Bia’s most recent update of its beef market tracker shows the current gap between the prime Irish composite price and the prime export benchmark price at 47 cent/kg.

Not since November 2022 has such a gap been recorded and is one of the largest gaps recorded in the last 10 years. The gap between the price of an R3 bullock between here and the UK currently stands at €1.06/kg. R3 beef heifers in France are currently making €5.90/kg.

Meanwhile back home the beef trade remains relatively unchanged this week with factories offering the same quotes this week that were generally available last week. Bullocks are working off a €5.00-€5.05/kg base price while heifers are working off a €5.10-€5.15/kg base price.

Foyle meats in Donegal continue to quote €5.10/kg base price on the grid for under 30-month bullocks killing out between 300-400kg. They are also quoting €5.15/kg base price for heifers killing out between 300-400kg.

Across the water in the UK prices remain very firm with finished cattle continuing to be in short supply in most locations. Consumer demand is also very strong with some of the major retailers in the UK reporting a lift in sales of beef cuts in recent weeks.

Cows

O+ suckler cows are generally working off €4.50/kg to €4.65/kg, while O grading dairy cows are being bought at €4.30/kg to €4.40/kg, depending where you are.

R grading cows are being quoted at €4.70/kg to €4.80/kg and higher money is available where numbers are involved.

P+3 cows are working off €4.30/kg to €4.40/kg, depending on weight, age and flesh cover.

Well-fleshed U grading cows continue to command a top price of €5/kg and over it for young fleshed heavy cows.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off a €5.35/kg to €5.40/kg base price for U grading bulls.

R grading bulls are coming in at €5.20/kg to €5.30/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €5.00/kg to €5.15/kg. P grading bulls are working off €5.00/kg, depending on weight and flesh cover.

Under-16-month bulls are generally working off a €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg base price.