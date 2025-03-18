Factories are still anxious for cattle for the rest of the week. \ Donal O'Leary

The beef trade remains in a very positive position this week.

Factories are back to a four-day kill with the St Patrick's Day festivities, but are still very anxious for cattle for the rest of the week.

Bullocks are being quoted at €6.90/kg, which is available in almost all locations this week.

Heifers have moved up to a €7.00/kg to €7.20/kg base price depending on the location, with €7.25/kg achievable in some processors this week.

The increase in base prices over the last few weeks has also lifted flat prices, with €7.50/kg to €7.60/kg being paid for both Aberdeen Angus bullocks and heifers this week.

A huge number of cattle are now being purchased on a flat-rate basis, with many farmers not taking chances with the grid, especially for dairy-bred animals.

Quotes are moving by the day in some instances and farmers are advised to make sure to price around when selling cattle. All sorts of deals are currently being done with leeway on movements, age, weight, and many factories are now paying for haulage to guarantee the cattle will end up in their lairage.

Cows

Cows continue to move in a positive direction, with €6.80/kg now on the table for well-fleshed R-grading cows in the south of the country and €6.90/kg where bigger numbers are involved.

U-grading cows are up to €6.90/kg to €7.10/kg, with O-grading suckler cows making their way up to €6.50/kg to €6.60/kg in some factories. O-grading dairy cows are being quoted at €6.40/kg to €6.50/kg.

P+3 cows are working off €6.25-€6.30/kg, depending on weight, age, flesh and numbers, with €6.35/kg paid to large feeders for P-grading cows.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off €7.10-€7.20/kg for U-grading bulls and higher where larger numbers are involved. Flat prices of as high as €7.30/kg have been paid to some larger suppliers for mixes of U- and R-grading bulls. R-grading bulls are at €7.00-€7.10/kg, while O-grading bulls are being bought at €6.70-€6.80/kg. Under-16-month bulls are working off a base price of €6.80-€6.90/kg before any QA bonus or grid payments are added.