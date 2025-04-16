The mart trade has eased off a little this week especially for heavier cattle on the back of a levelling off of beef quotes by factories in the last few days.

Marts have seen a remarkable start to the 2025 cattle trade with factory agents and exporters driving the trade for the first 12 weeks of 2025.

April is always a big month for grass cattle sales and there have been some very big yards of cattle sold in marts over the last few weeks.

Taking a look at the Irish Farmers Journal Martbids database and comparing April prices with April 2021 prices, five years ago, average quality bullocks in the 500-600kg weight bracket are coming in at €4.15/kg, up €1.88/kg or €1,034/head on the 2021 price.

The 2025 price is €753/head above the April 2024 price. It’s a similar story with heifers with an average 500-600kg heifer up €1,039/head in the last five years.

Average quality weanling bulls have jumped in price by over €2/kg in the last five years to €4.46/kg, up €672 head since 2021. Weanling heifers have also seen a huge lift with their price up €637/head since 2021.

Rising exports

Increased live exports, reducing cattle availability, and the increased beef price have been the main drivers of the increase in store prices.

While live exporter demand for weanlings has eased up in the last week in marts, their place has been taken by grass buyers buying for the 2025 grazing season.

Lighter cattle were in higher demand in some marts over the last week.