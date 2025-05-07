Good weather in May coupled with a drop in numbers are always good ingredients for a healthy beef trade. This week’s quotes have turned the corner and started to rise again, after a few weeks of sustained pressure from processors.

Heifers have moved up to a base price of €7.60/kg, with bullocks now at a €7.50/kg base price. When grid payments and in-spec bonuses are added, it brings the price back very close to the €8/kg mark. Finishers selling Aberdeen Angus cattle this week have been able to get €8-€8.10/kg for in-spec cattle. Last week’s kill dropped by 800 head and was one of the lowest weekly kills so far in 2025. Numbers are expected to tighten further in the coming weeks, with quotes expected to move again based on a tight supply and good demand.