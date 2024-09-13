These four February 2022-born Charolais heifers weighed 633kg and sold for €2,510 (€3.97/kg).

Elphin Mart had over 450 heifers at a special sale of beef heifers last Wednesday, which saw a 95% clearance rate.

Feedlots, farmer buyers and factory agents all drove the trade, with heavy heifers meeting particular high demand from factory buyers.

The majority of the heifers in the sale weighed between 500kg and 600kg, with the top third of heifers coming in at €3.55/kg.

Average-quality heifers came in at €3.23/kg, while lesser-quality lots came in at €2.90/kg.

Top price of the sale went to a March 2021-born heifer weighing 705kg and selling for €2,700.

A number of fancier heifers that were suitable for breeding came close to €4/kg. A number of lorry loads of heifers are also making their way to Northern Ireland that were purchased in the sale.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Elphin Mart manager Ciaran Lynch said: “We had a big yard of heifers which were met with really good demand. The NI buyers were a big help to the trade, with lots of customers for heavy heifers."

Top-priced animals

This March 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 705kg and sold for €2,700 (€3.83/kg).

This pair of March 2022-born Charoalis heifers weighed 690kg and sold for €2,600 (€3.77/kg).

This March 2022-born Charolais weighed 710kg and sold for €2,590 (€3.65/kg).

These four February 2022-born Charolais heifers weighed 633kg and sold for €2,510 (€3.97/kg).

This pair of February 2022-born heifers weighed 677kg and sold for €2,500 (€3.69/kg).