Shipping-type Friesian bull calves are making from €100/head to €180/head at marts around the country.

The calf export season is just starting and numbers are running 84% ahead of last year but remain at about half the level of the numbers exported in the same period in 2023.

Solid demand from the continent is underpinning trade for these and prices from €100/head to €180/head is being paid by shippers for lighter Friesian bull calves.

Prices for Friesian bull calves remain considerably above 2024 levels as calf numbers at marts start to ratchet up. According to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation calf price database, calf numbers doubled in marts over the last week.

Friesian bull calves accounted for 43% of those on offer. Friesian bulls from three to six weeks of age were up €12/head on last week, making €157/head. In 2024 they were averaging €72/head. Younger Friesian bulls from 10 to 20 days old were back €7/head to €120, still considerably ahead of the €51/head they sold for in mid-February last year.

Mart managers are reporting solid farmer demand for stronger Friesian bull calves this spring. Prices of €190/head up to a high of €285/head were paid for Friesian bulls under six weeks of age in southern marts over the last few days.

Prices are up for beef breed crosses too. Angus-cross bull calves between 21 and 42 days sold for an average of €303/head up €57/head on last year’s price, while Hereford-cross bulls the same age sold for €334 up €12/head on 2024.