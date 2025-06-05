After one of the best calf trading springs that most farmers can recall, numbers are dwindling fast at marts across the country.

Calf exports to markets outside the State are up 13% on the same time in 2024, according to Bord Bia’s latest data. Based on figures to 30 May 2025, a total of 187,985 calves have left the country, with three quarters of those making their way to either the Netherlands or Spain.

The Dutch market has taken 74,828 calves to date, an increase of 7% compared to last year. Spanish buyers have increased their market share by 18% and have accounted for 65,701 calves so far in 2025. This has proven to be a growing market for Irish calves, with a similar increase experienced in Spain last year.

Mart managers have reported extremely strong activity from shippers across the country, and this has been especially notable in heavier calves with prices of between €500/head to €700/head being paid in the south. So far in 2025, five countries have accounted for 97% of all calves exported.

A bit behind these two principal markets, Poland, Italy and Northern Ireland make up the rest of the top five countries that take in Irish calves, with Poland emerging as a larger buyer. Polish buyers have leapfrogged Italy into third place, with 82% of calves going there this year compared to the same time last year. A total of 19,831 calves have gone to Poland, while 15,476 have been purchased by Italian buyers. A further 6,590 have gone across the border into Northern Ireland. This is a significant lift of 47% on 2024 levels.