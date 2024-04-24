Overall calf numbers were back 10% on last week, according to the ICBF calf price database.

After a weather-related dip, the number of calves exported returned to pre-storm Kathleen levels, with 14,615 calves exported to the continent last week.

While numbers remain 16% behind where they were at the same time in 2023, the gap between the two principal export destinations for Irish calves appears to be closing.

Traditionally, the Netherlands has been the dominant market, exceeding its next nearest rival Spain by a ratio of 2:1. At the corresponding stage of last year, 64,533 Irish calves were sold to the Dutch market, with 28,304 being exported to Spain.

By the end of last week, 31,496 had made their way to Spain, an increase of 11% on 2023. Numbers shipped to the Netherlands stood at 41,572, 36% lower than last year.

Meanwhile, traditional beef breed-crosses accounted for eight out of every 10 calves traded last week, according to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation calf price database. Almost half the calves sold in marts were Angus, while 32% were sired by Hereford bulls. Overall, calf numbers are back 10% over the week, and this has resulted in trade remaining relatively firm. The average price of Angus-cross calves remained the same as last week at €110/head, while the fortunes of Hereford-crosses improved over the week as their average price increased by €9/head to €118/head.

Friesian bull calves between 21 and 42 days old were up €4/head to an average price of €62/head.