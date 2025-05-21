Angus- and Hereford-crosses continued to make up the majority of calves on offer in Bandon Mart this week.

Calf numbers at marts across the country are double what they were this time last year.

The Irish Farmers Journal calf price table based on the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price database shows there were 6,042 calves on offer in marts last week. For the corresponding time in 2024 this figure stood at 3,154.

Mart managers have reported strong demand from shippers and the farmer buyers are starting to drift off, having been very active early on in the spring.

It’s not just the numbers that are up, strong demand, especially from shippers, saw prices rise again this week and the average price for Friesian bulls aged between three and six weeks of age passed €300/head.

They traded for €308/head, up €38/head on last week. This time last year they sold for €86/head. Angus- and Hereford-crosses continue to backbone sales and see price rises.

Angus-cross bull calves between three and six weeks traded for €442/head and Hereford-cross bulls made €462/head.

This time last year they averaged €181/head and €192/head respectively.