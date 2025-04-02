Rising beef prices have resulted in more calves being presented at marts for sale in recent weeks. Castleisland Mart manager, Neilus McAuliffe said that it is getting very hard to put a value on them because the price seems to be going up every week.

“With the price of calves changing almost weekly, there are less farmers selling calves at home now.”

This is reflected in the number of calves traded in marts increasing compared to last week, according to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price database.

Friesian bulls aged between three and six weeks of age were up €20/head compared to last week, to an average of €176/head. Hereford-cross bulls in the same age group and heifers aged between 10 and 20 days increased by the same amount to €342/head and €222/head respectively. Angus bulls aged between three and six weeks traded for an average of €309/head, an increase of €13/head.