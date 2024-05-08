The in-person training is to be provided over the coming months. / Donal O'Leary

A number of in-person Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) training events are to be run by the Department of Agriculture in the face of farmer frustration with initial plans to only provide online training.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue acknowledged that the online-only training option could be problematic for some farmers to access, but stated that he expects most farmers to complete the mandatory training online.

“I do not want any farmer disenfranchised in relation to this important training,” the Minister said.

“I recognise that there are some SCEP participants who may not have internet connectivity or the support to access it and therefore I am confirming that my Department will hold a number of in-person SCEP training events later in the summer for SCEP participants who wish to do the training in-person rather than online.

“My Department will be monitoring the uptake of the SCEP training regularly and will issue targeted communication as required to participants to help them complete the training.”

Further details on the in-person training events are to be provided in due course.

Online option

Online training is available to SCEP farmers 24/7 at www.sceptraining.ie and the seven modules which must be completed take an average of 30 minutes for farmers to complete.

A farmer can partially complete a module and pick up where they left off at a later stage.

“This will allow farmers, whether full-time or part-time, to undertake the training at a date and time that best suits them rather than having to attend a specific location on a specific day,” Minister McConalogue continued.

“The online training is split into seven modules and a farmer can stop and start the training as many times as they need, once it is completed in full by 15 November 2024.”

Farmers can contact the Department at 057-867 4422 or e-mail scep@agriculture.gov.ie with any queries on either training option.