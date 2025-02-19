It is expected that mandatory meal feeding of calves pre- and post-weaning will continue to be the main action in the scheme.

There are growing calls from farmers seeking details of actions which will be included in the 2025 National Beef Welfare Scheme.

Under previous schemes, eligible calves were those born from 1 July in the previous year to 30 June in the scheme year – ie 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025 for the 2025 scheme year.

Farmers with calves now approaching weaning or sale do not want to miss out on the opportunity of drawing down a higher payment with funding set to increase from €50 per eligible calf in 2024 to €75 per eligible calf in 2025.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the main element of the scheme will continue to be the meal feeding action, pending EU approval. This includes supplementing calves for a minimum of four weeks pre-weaning and two weeks post-weaning.

The majority of calves will be in a position to satisfy this at this stage of the year with this mandatory action making up €35 of the payment in 2024.

The Irish Farmers Journal also understands the Department of Agriculture is proposing to continue with the voluntary action of clostridial disease/pneumonia vaccination.

Ahead of a meeting with farm organisations on Wednesday, IFA livestock chair Declan Hanrahan said: “It is critical that actions are announced immediately – no farmer can be penalised and miss out on support due to delays in actions being announced.”