Sales of livestock will resume in Athenry Mart, Co Galway, on Monday 22 January following a decision by the Department of Agriculture to renew its licence.

The mart had its sheep sale on Monday, cattle sale on Tuesday and weanling, calf and cow sale on Thursday cancelled after the Department identified a number of minor non-compliances.

Mart chair Michael Francis Murphy said: “We are keen to get the word out to all buyers and sellers that we are open for business again next Monday.

"The support we have received from buyers and sellers this week has been tremendous and we are looking forward to welcoming them back next week for business as usual.”