Hereford-cross bull calves had the highest average price of the main breeds on offer in-calf marts this spring.

With an average price of €197/head, Hereford-cross bull calves were the best-sellers among the breeds of calves sold in marts this spring. That’s according to the data from the ICBF calf price database for calves aged between three and six weeks of age. Angus, Friesian and Hereford-sired calves made up 85% of the weekly calf sales from early February to the end of May.

Hereford-cross bulls got off to a good start with a weekly average price of €296/head, before their lowest average of €159/head in late March. Hereford-sired heifer calves averaged €139/head.

Angus-cross bull calves averaged €175/head this year. Peaking at €261/head in early February when supply was tight, they dipped to €132/head in late March. Angus-sired heifer calves didn’t fare as well, averaging €125/head.

Friesian bull calves sold for an average of €67/head. Subject to subtle changes in general, there was a swing of €20 between the lowest and highest prices paid for them. The aftermath of storm Kathleen resulted in a low of €47/head, but by late May, with supply tightening, they reached a high of €87/head.