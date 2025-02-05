High prices for store cattle are likely to see more farmers turn to calves as an option this spring, according to mart managers.

“Meeting farmers, there are more of them talking about rearing calves this year, especially those who have sold store or finished cattle and are looking to restock. If that filters through to the ring, then it will increase the price and help the market.

“Early calf prices are driven by farmers and numbers are very low yet, as calving is just about getting going around here.”

Prices

Low supply ensures calf prices always begin the year at a high, but this is more pronounced in 2025.

Friesian bulls aged one month old or less made from €75 to €240 in Bandon on Monday. Angus and Hereford crosses of the same age were generally making from €300 to €530 and some Continental crosses sold for in excess of this.

At the St Brigid’s bank holiday sale in 2024, Friesians were making from €40 to €190 and traditional beef breeds sold for between €180 to €420.

While he expects prices to be above 2024 levels, Bandon Mart manager Seán Dennehy expects trade to level off as the season progresses.

“You could see a levelling off of prices when the big numbers come out. The way beef price is, we could see a higher floor price for the lower-value calves. That’s provided the calf has a good weight and is in good health.”