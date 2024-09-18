Details of in-person training venues were released last week by the Department of Agriculture for participants in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP). The venues detailed in Table 1 will host training from 9.30am to 2.30pm on the respective days, with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue explaining that these are targeted to farmers who do not have internet access or the supports to access online training.

As such, the focus remains on participants completing the mandatory scheme training online by the deadline of 15 November 2024. As of 9 September, 46% of the 16,000 plus SCEP participants had logged on to the online training system, with 5,400 farmers successfully completing training and a further 2,360 progressing through the seven modules.

The Department advises that attendees must register in advance and be in attendance for the full five-hour duration.

Participants cannot nominate someone to attend on their behalf and must bring photo ID to verify their attendance. There are a number of options for registration. Farmers can email scep@agriculture.gov.ie, call the helpdesk on 057-8674422 or register in person by visiting the SCEP desk at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, stand 202 in row 12, at the Ploughing.