Cattle movements in any area selected for a pilot regional approach to TB control could face restrictions. \ Philip Doyle

New TB control measures which could curtail the buying and selling of cattle could be rolled out in parts of the country.

The move was proposed by the Department of Agriculture to its scientific working group on bovine TB.

This would see cattle herds and regions classified by TB risk, a move which the group admitted would “undoubtedly impact” on the cattle trade. If adopted, the change could restrict farmers in low-risk TB areas from buying animals from high-risk areas in order to stem the spread of the disease.

The approach would allow for contentious TB control measures to be tested in one region of the country before a nationwide rollout.

Farm groups on the TB Forum are understood to be opposed to regionalising the eradication programme.