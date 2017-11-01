China's pig sector moving with the times
By Justin McCarthy on 02 November 2017
With the support of the Chinese government, a mass relocation is taking place, moving the pig herd from the heavily polluted southeast of the country into the bread basket in the northeast.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Amy Forde on 01 November 2017
By Anthony Jordan on 01 November 2017
Related Stories
By Eoin Lowry on 11 October 2017
By Contributor on 26 September 2017
2011 McHale F550 BalerFully Serviced, New Chains Etc.â‚¬14,000 + Vat = â...
For all your agricultural needs look no further thanNUNAN FARM MACHINERY LTD...
CLASS 46 CHOPPER BALERGOOD AVEARGE BALERWIDE PICK UPSOLD AS SEEN...
VERY CLEAN BALERBEEN TROUGH OUR WORKSHOPYEAR 2012â‚¬12500 MARGIN...
2160 BALERYEAR 2008VERY CLEAN BALER33000 BALESSTEERING AXLEM...