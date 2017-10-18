Dairy Day 2017 - Solutions for a growing sector

The Irish Farmers Journal will host a National Dairy Day on 23 November 2017 in the Punchestown Event Centre, Co. Kildare.

Theme: Developing solutions for a growing dairy industry

Ireland’s dairy industry is going from producing five billion litres of milk per year in 2015 to over seven billion litres in 2018. There has been over 600 new entrants to dairy farming in the last three years. Milk price has risen from a base price close to 22c/l to a base price closer to 32c/l in the last two years. The average size of the dairy herd is growing and now over half of the milk in the country is produced from herds with over 150 cows. With such enthusiasm and growth come opportunities and challenges. This event aims to showcase all that is good about the bdairy industry and find solutions for farmers to emerging challenges and trends. Keep an eye on farmersjournal.ie/dairyday for updates.

Skills hub: Live demonstrations and specialist advice

Attendees choose the sessions that apply to them. Sessions will run at 30 minute intervals, with each session repeated morning and evening to give attendees maximum flexibility.

1. The essential infrastructure: water, roadways and fencing – what do you need and how much will it cost?

2. Preventing lameness: hoof-trimming and mobility-scoring cows.

3. Milking skills: best practice for operators and milk quality.

4. Grass management: measurement, targets and actions.

5. Managing people: how to recruit, manage and pay staff and the legal implications.

6. Financial management: how to better manage farm finances.

Beyond the parlour: Ireland and the world

The Beyond the parlour morning session will focus on global and Irish dairy markets. Given the opportunity and potential for growth, what steps are the leading dairy countries taking to deliver for dairy farmers?

Morning:

The Global context:

International scene set – price trends, cow numbers, farmer numbers and future growth.

Engagement with market experts of global dairy processors. What is happening in world markets and how will it affect Ireland?

The Irish context:

The Irish dairy industry – price trends, cow numbers, farmer numbers and future growth. Who will benefit when Ireland produces more milk?

Afternoon:

The Beyond the parlour afternoon session will focus on learning from those who have met business growth challenges:

Solving the people dilemma: employing people – the dos and do nots.

Growing cow numbers: moving to a second dairy unit – challenges and solutions.

Dairy education: what dairy education needs to look like for a growing dairy industry?

The right herd: breeding a herd to sell 500kg of milk solids per cow from 500kg of meal fed per cow per year stocked at three cows/ha?

Growing cow numbers and managing herd health: how the best farmers keep cows in the herd delivering mature milk solid yields?

Further Information:

Target audience:

1. Dairy farmers

2. Agribusiness professionals

3. Industry stakeholders and leaders

4. Government officials and industry lobby groups

Trade stands:

1. Buildings

2. Milking equipment

3. Grass and crops

4. Genetics and stock

5. Machinery

Also:

Connecting people for contract rearing, leasing etc.

Careers wall for dairy farm jobs.

Exhibitor stands.

Agri colleges and universities.

Contacts and Partnership Opportunities:

Download the brochure HERE for all your key contacts and for Gold, Silver and Bronze Dairy Day partnership opportunities. Limited availability so early booking advisable.