Dairy Day 2017 - Solutions for a growing sector
Ireland’s dairy industry is going from producing five billion litres of milk per year in 2015 to over seven billion litres in 2018. There has been over 600 new entrants to dairy farming in the last three years. Milk price has risen from a base price close to 22c/l to a base price closer to 32c/l in the last two years. The average size of the dairy herd is growing and now over half of the milk in the country is produced from herds with over 150 cows. With such enthusiasm and growth come opportunities and challenges. This event aims to showcase all that is good about the bdairy industry and find solutions for farmers to emerging challenges and trends. Keep an eye on farmersjournal.ie/dairyday for updates.
Attendees choose the sessions that apply to them. Sessions will run at 30 minute intervals, with each session repeated morning and evening to give attendees maximum flexibility.
1. The essential infrastructure: water, roadways and fencing – what do you need and how much will it cost?
2. Preventing lameness: hoof-trimming and mobility-scoring cows.
3. Milking skills: best practice for operators and milk quality.
4. Grass management: measurement, targets and actions.
5. Managing people: how to recruit, manage and pay staff and the legal implications.
6. Financial management: how to better manage farm finances.
The Beyond the parlour morning session will focus on global and Irish dairy markets. Given the opportunity and potential for growth, what steps are the leading dairy countries taking to deliver for dairy farmers?
Morning:
The Global context:
International scene set – price trends, cow numbers, farmer numbers and future growth.
Engagement with market experts of global dairy processors. What is happening in world markets and how will it affect Ireland?
The Irish context:
The Irish dairy industry – price trends, cow numbers, farmer numbers and future growth. Who will benefit when Ireland produces more milk?
Afternoon:
The Beyond the parlour afternoon session will focus on learning from those who have met business growth challenges:
Target audience:
1. Dairy farmers
2. Agribusiness professionals
3. Industry stakeholders and leaders
4. Government officials and industry lobby groups
Trade stands:
1. Buildings
2. Milking equipment
3. Grass and crops
4. Genetics and stock
5. Machinery
Also:
Download the brochure HERE for all your key contacts and for Gold, Silver and Bronze Dairy Day partnership opportunities. Limited availability so early booking advisable.