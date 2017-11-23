Dairy Day: Kerry and Arrabawn plan up to €80m investment
Dairy co-op chairmen outline their processors’ plans for investment as farmers drive on with milk supplies.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 23 November 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 23 November 2017
Related Stories
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 23 November 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...