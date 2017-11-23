Dairy Day: 'time to shut down the bullshit' - National Dairy Council
By Caitríona Morrissey on 23 November 2017
Zoe Kavanagh of the National Dairy Council issued a rallying cry to the dairy industry to defend itself against non-factual attack by dairy rejectors.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Thomas Hubert on 23 November 2017
Related Stories
By Caitríona Morrissey on 23 November 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...