Dairy Day: industry needs strategy before further expansion

By on
Low-cost commodities or high-value products for affluent consumers? Ireland’s dairy sector needs to choose before it adds 3bn more litres of milk, speakers told the Dairy Day 2017 event this Thursday.
Low-cost commodities or high-value products for affluent consumers? Ireland's dairy sector needs to choose before it adds 3bn more litres of milk, speakers told the Dairy Day 2017 event this Thursday.

