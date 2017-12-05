Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Dairy drives 30% farm income jump – Teagasc
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Dairy drives 30% farm income jump – Teagasc

By on
This year's average farm income surged passed the €30,000 mark but is expected to fall back slightly next year, according to Teagasc's new outlook.
This year's average farm income surged passed the €30,000 mark but is expected to fall back slightly next year, according to Teagasc's new outlook.

“Overall average farm income in 2017 is estimated to have increased by about 30%, to about €31,900, compared with €23,500 in 2016. This increase is driven largely by the improvement in dairy farm and to a lesser extent in tillage farm incomes,” said Teagasc's head of rural economy and development Dr Kevin Hanrahan at Tuesday's outlook conference.

Teagasc estimates key changes in farm incomes this year as follows.

Dairy

At €90,000, the 2017 average dairy farm income is the highest ever calculated by Teagasc. A 30% increase in millk prices and relatively cheap inputs drove margins. The figure does not include the cost of family labour.

  • Outlook: Teagas expects milk prices to drop by 10% next year as global supply exceeds demand again. Irish milk supply is forecast to grow by 4% in 2018.

    • Beef

    The lift in the price of finished cattle in the second half of this year has helped finishers and sellers of autumn weanlings. Spring weanlings, however, were worth less than in 2016. Overall, Dr Jason Loughrey of Teagasc sees 2017 suckler income as stable while cattle finishers benefit from an 8% increase in gross margin.

  • Outlook: beef prices are expected to increase slightly as EU supply contracts and demand remain stable while global markets expand.

    "Gross and net margins on both cattle rearing and cattle finishing farms are forecast to increase in 2018," Teagasc estimates.

    • Sheep

    Income on sheep farms improved due to higher lamb prices and higher support payments, Teagasc found.

  • Outlook: margins and incomes on sheep farms are likely to drop back in 2018 amid lower lamb prices.

    • Tillage

    Improved grain and straw prices allowed "partial recovery" on tillage farms, but those in the northwest once again faced difficult weather conditions.

  • Outlook: As always, all will depend on the 2018 global harvest. Barring adverse weather, Teagasc expects that tillage farm incomes in 2018 should be in line with 2017 levels.

    • Pigs

    Teagasc recorded a better year for pig farmers, with significantly higher pig prices and stable feed costs.

  • Outlook: Teagasc forecasts that lower pig prices will hit pig farmers' margins in 2018.

    • Forecast

    Teagasc economist Trevor Donnellan said that overall, average farm income is likely to be down in 2018 and is estimated to be just over €29,800. That would represent a 6% reduction on the estimated 2017 figure.

    However, this will still mean that the average farm income in 2018 will be among the highest experienced in recent years. The main reason for the anticipated decline in 2018 will be the drop in dairy farm incomes.

    More in News
    Irish agriculture needs clearer target – climate watchdog
    News
    Irish agriculture needs clearer target – climate watchdog
    By Thomas Hubert on 05 December 2017
    Fair Deal farm charges cap still on – ICMSA
    News
    Fair Deal farm charges cap still on – ICMSA
    By Thomas Hubert on 05 December 2017
    BPS balancing payments begin
    Schemes
    BPS balancing payments begin
    By Thomas Hubert on 05 December 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Member
    'He can have all the time he wants to let his hair down!'
    News
    'He can have all the time he wants to let his hair down!'
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 28 November 2017
    Member
    Volatility is the biggest challenge facing dairy farmers
    News
    Volatility is the biggest challenge facing dairy farmers
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 28 November 2017
    Member
    Graduate profile
    Careers
    Graduate profile
    By Anthony Jordan on 20 November 2017
    THORN HEDGING FOR GLAS SCHEME
    THORN from â‚¬200/1000 (Ltd Availability) available at Dunwiley Nurseries Lt...
    View ad
    Heav duty gates and feeding barriers delivery available
    ...
    View ad
    Bridgeway Diamon Bale Feeders
    Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
    View ad
    9 x Store Lights
    Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
    View ad
    Standish SawMills
    Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
    View ad

    Place ad