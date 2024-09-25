Salmonella is one of the vaccines farmers will be looking to use in the coming weeks and months. / Donal O' Leary

Preparing for Winter

At the Ploughing last week, I spoke with many farmers seeking ways to ease the winter workload. Some were exploring scrapers, while others focused on the variety of equipment available for cleaning cubicles and applying lime.

The time for housing cows is fast approaching, making now the ideal moment to prepare sheds.

Start by ensuring cubicles are secure. Check for loose fittings and confirm that mats are properly in place. Automatic scrapers should also be inspected, as they can often malfunction after periods of inactivity.

Take the time to repair any leaky gutters or downpipes and ensure slurry tanks are emptied before the cows are brought in for housing. Preparing these elements now will make winter management smoother and help maintain the health and comfort of the herd.

An often-overlooked factor is the importance of clean, fresh water, even for dry cows. Stagnant, dirty water in large troughs isn’t suitable, whether cows are housed or in the field.

Farmers with indoor systems typically clean water troughs daily, but this practice benefits all setups. Tip-over water troughs, though more expensive, are becoming popular in new builds as they make cleaning much easier.

Testing your silage

Misjudging the feeding value of forage due to a lack of test results can be costly. Without proper analysis, farmers may over- or underestimate the amount of meal or silage needed to maintain optimal animal performance.

With soil moisture deficits affecting many areas, it’s essential to keep cows properly fed until dry off.

To get an accurate silage sample, a core sampler is used. Begin by taking samples from the highest point of the pit, pushing the sampler to the bottom of the clamp. Discard the top five inches of forage from each core, and place the remainder in a container.

You’ll need up to seven cores from each silo, mixing them together to create a representative sample. Any holes in the pit’s plastic covering must be taped to prevent spoilage.

For bales, core two from each batch to ensure a representative sample. Once samples are collected, submit them for analysis in your local advisory or feed merchant office. The cost for standard silage analysis typically ranges from €25-35.

Understanding your silage results

Preservation: Well-preserved silage, with a pH of 3.8-4.2 (or up to 4.7 for dry, baled silage), is more palatable and promotes higher intake. Ammonia levels below 10% indicate good preservation, while values over 15% suggest poor preservation.

Dry Matter: Silage with over 20% dry matter (DM) supports higher intake, while silage made in poor weather will have lower DM.

Digestibility: Digestibility (DMD%) measures forage feeding value. Young ryegrass swards should have 75-80% DMD, while older swards may fall to 60-65%.

Crude Protein: Young, leafy grass contains over 15% crude protein, while stemmy grass will have less than 10%.