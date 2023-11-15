SCC

Problems with SCC won’t be solved over the next few weeks, but a plan can be put in place to ensure it improves next season. There are a couple of steps involved, and the first starts with knowing which cows are to be culled.

The problem cow report from milk recording is a good place to start. Carrying over persistently infected cows from one lactation to the next is the cause of SCC problems on some farms. There is obviously a limit on how many cows can be culled, and that depends on empty rates and other factors, but SCC should be up there in terms of criteria.

After that, the dry period can be used as a treatment. Giving high SCC cows a longer dry period, along with using effective antibiotics on infected cows is a good strategy.

Hygiene at drying off, during the dry period and pre-calving is essential to prevent new infections from occurring, which breaks the cycle. Check for problems in the parlour and assess milking routine.

There is sometimes a tendency to look at cluster disinfection as a solution before looking for the root cause of the problem.

Slurry

Two worries for farmers are running out of silage and running out of slurry storage. Because animals were housed earlier than normal, and because weather was so wet and in some cases water entered tanks, slurry storage will be under pressure this winter.

The first task is to rectify whatever issue caused water to enter in the first place, whether this is leaky shoots and downpipes or water flowing in from yards. Solving this problem will be the cheapest slurry storage ever built.

If there is unlikely to be enough capacity to last until the end of the closed period, then slurry will have to move off farm.

There may be disused slurry tanks in the locality that could be rented for the winter (so the slurry remains in the ownership of the farmer) or else slurry could be exported off farm to a farmer with spare capacity and the ability to import slurry.

The key thing is to plan ahead in order to avoid a crisis situation. The same applies to silage; measure and monitor usage so if a deficit is likely, additional stocks can be purchased in time. Where feed space is plentiful, it is well worthwhile rationing silage based on quality and dry matter. There is no point in having dry cows getting fat and then running out of silage.

Dairy Day

The finishing touches are being put on the schedule for Dairy Day, which returns next Thursday, 23 November in a new venue – Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.

From the outlook for milk price, to dealing with the fallout from the changes to the nitrates derogation, to assessing investment decisions and the challenges and rewards of family farming and lots more, there’s something for everyone.

With over 70 trade stands in attendance, it is also a great opportunity for farmers to shop around for products and services. Free parking is available at the Gouldings fertiliser site on Centre Park Road, T12 D727, with a free shuttle bus to and from the venue.