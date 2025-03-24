Fluctuations in temperatures over the last few days are probably behind an increase in dairy cow health-related problems.

Over the last few days, there has been an increase in the number of farmers reporting sick cows. Common issues appear to be chills, pneumonia and e-coli mastitis.

Each of these issues can often be put down to changes in the weather and the northerly and easterly wind can often be a precursor to issues like e-coli mastitis.

The weather warmed up considerably towards the end of last week and on Saturday, where the country experienced widespread rain.

This then changed on Sunday with a return to drier, much colder conditions and a strong northerly wind.

Farmers are advised to monitor cows closely for signs of ill-health. A good indicator is a cow that is not usually last into the parlour.

Dehydrated

Other signs are a cow that is back in milk, has sunken eyes, is dehydrated and off their feed. A cow with any of these symptoms should be checked out as soon as possible.

E-coli mastitis will be observed in a hard, swollen quarter with watery liquid discharge instead of milk. With e-coli, the cow will usually be very sick and needs to be seen by a vet, usually for intravenous antibiotics and to be pumped with fluids.

The weather forecast is variable but keeping cows out grazing, where there is sufficient grass, is still the best place for cows.

I sometimes hear farmers say they feel it is too cold for cows to be outside at night, but the reality is that cows are healthier outside as they have a lower risk of picking up mastitis and if they’re outside, they’re grazing grass which is higher in energy than silage.

This means that cows' immunity should be stronger, where energy intakes are higher.

The forecast is set to be mixed for most of the week, with colder temperatures followed by warmer temperatures, so vigilance will be key for the coming days.