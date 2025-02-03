This February 2023-born heifer with an EBI of €295 and due to calve in February sold for €8,300.

Calved and in-calf dairy stock were in good demand at Corrin Mart on Friday last as it held a full herd clearance sale along with the final clearance sales of two other herds.

The most prominent of these was the well-known Ballintosig herd property of Anthony Flavin, Inch, Killeagh who had 19 in-calf heifers on offer.

These were first up and the huge interest translated itself into active bidding with the heifers selling for an average of €4,737/head. The upper end of prices saw €8,300 paid for Ballintosig Fr7860 Amber 1084, a heifer with an EBI of €295 and Ballintosig Fr7752 Amber 1075, a heifer with an EBI of €296, made €7,850.

About one third of the Liskilla herd belonging to Leslie Smith, Waterfall sold for over €2,000 with a top price of €2,540. Most cows sold from there back to €1,700 with a small number of mainly older cows selling below that price range.

The third herd featured was that Thomas Steele, Castlemartyr.

Exceptional sale

This was the final part of his clearance sale and consisted of 17 in-calf heifers. They averaged €2,450/head with prices ranging from a high of €3,280 back to €2,100.

Speaking after the sale, mart manager, Sean Leahy said: “It was an exceptional sale but so were the stock. We had a wide range of buyers from across the country including Donegal and Tyrone but local buyers were very strong too. That resulted in 15 of the 19 heifers from the Ballintosig herd staying within Co Cork.

He has seen steady dairy sales in the first few weeks of this year but unlike 2024 where it continued on until May, he expects numbers to drop off considerably in the coming weeks.

“We have a lot of stock coming to market at the moment but we expect clearance sales to come to an end by the middle of the month. We will then be concerned with calved heifers and cows but I do see a big drop in numbers coming from late February and into March this year.”

This March 2023-born heifer due to calve in February with an EBI of €329 sold for €3,650.

This March 2023-born heifer due to calve in March with an EBI of €335 sold for €4,950.

This January 2023-born heifer due to calve in March with an EBI of €291 sold for €4,200.

This February 2016-born in-calf cow with an EBI of €95 sold for €2,020.

This February 2021-born in-calf cow with an EBI of €75 sold for €2,020.

This January 2023-born in-calf heifer with an EBI of €180 sold for €3,280.

This January 2023-born in-calf heifer with an EBI of €270 sold for €2,440.

This January 2023-born in-calf heifer with an EBI of €223, sold for €2,380.

This February 2023-born freshly calved heifer with an EBI €231 sold for €2,580.

This February 2020-born in-calf cow with an EBI €111 sold for €2,020.

This March 2018-born in-calf cow sold for €1,980.

This February 2020-born in-calf cow with an EBI of €147 sold for €2,140.

This March 2023-born heifer due to calve in March with an EBI of €307 sold for €4,450.

This January 2023-born heifer due to calve in February with an EBI of €313 sold for €5,200.

This January 2023-born heifer due to calve in March with an EBI of €329 sold for €5,850.

This January 2023-born in-calf heifer with an EBI of €220 sold for €2,540.

This February 2023-born heifer due to calf in February with an EBI of €290 sold for €6,200.

This February 2021-born in-calf cow with an EBI of €123 sold for €2,040.

This November 2016-born in-calf cow sold for €2,200.

This February 2023-born freshly calved heifer with an EBI €195, sold for €2,420.

This January 2023-born in-calf heifer with an EBI of €245 sold for €2,800.

This February 2023-born heifer with an EBI of €296, and due to calve in February sold for €7,850.

