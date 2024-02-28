This pedigree Friesian heifer born in February 2022 with an EBI of €225 sold for €1,740.

Mid-Tipp Mart Thurles, in conjunction with Doyle, Hunt and Hunt, held the production sale of the Ashberry dairy herd on Friday 23 February.

There were 106 freshly calved heifers or some just on the point of calving on offer and there was a full clearance.

The Ashberry herd has an average herd economic breeding index (EBI) of €230 and an average annual production of 7,200l.

With the herd featuring in the top 5% in the country for EBI, buyers were keep to snap up the heifers which were nearly all pedigree registered.

Topping the sale

Topping Friday’s sale was a February 2022-born freshly calved heifer with an EBI of a massive €316. The Kilfeakle Pivotal daughter sold for €3,460.

A March 2022-born heifer with an EBI of €267 sold for €2,950, while another February 2022-born heifer with an EBI of €276 that is due to calve this week to an Angus AI bull sold for €2,940.

Other high prices at this sale saw a January 2022-born heifer with an EBI of €301 sell for €2,680 and trailing very closely behind was a February 2022-born heifer with an EBI of €283 that sold for €2,670 after calving just over a week ago to an Angus AI bull.

Trade for the heifers was very positive and the 106 lots averaged an impressive €1,995.

In pictures

This pedigree Friesian heifer born in February 2022 with an EBI of €158 sold for €1,900.

This pedigree Friesian heifer born in February 2022 with an EBI of €260 sold for €1,820.

This pedigree Friesian heifer born in February 2022 with an EBI of €237 sold for €1,940.

This pedigree Friesian heifer born in February 2022 with an EBI of €261 and due to calve this week sold for €1,940.

This pedigree Friesian heifer born in February 2022 with an EBI of €249 sold for €1,700.

This pedigree Friesian heifer born in February 2022 with an EBI of €257 sold for €2,350.