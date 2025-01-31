David Finn is looking for a labourer to take care of the milking and tractor driving duties on his 200-cow dairy enterprise.

Farm worker – Co Cork

There is a full-time or a part-time farm worker position available a dairy farm near Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

The position comes with accommodation, if needed, for the right candidate. There is also regular working hours, with an allocation of holidays, time off and other terms and conditions.

Farm manager – Co Kerry

A Kerry-based pedigree Holstein dairy farm is looking to hire a full-time farm manager.

Cillorglan Dairies is a dairy and tillage farm with modern facilities that is seeking a person to manage the day-to-day running of the farm, as well as managing staff.

Applicants must have previous relevant experience, along with references.

The starting salary for the manager role is €42,000, with regular working hours and accommodation is available if needed.

Farm worker – Co Cork

Timothy Valentine Wooley is looking for an experienced farm worker for a 300-cow dairy farm based in Bantry, Co Cork.

The position involves managing the day-to-day running of the farm.

The employer can offer a starting salary of €34,000, with the requirement of working a 39-hour week, but there is a flexible roster system.

