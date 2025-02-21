Suitable accommodation will be provided with the role, as well as training in English language skills if needed. \ Philip Doyle.

Horticulture operatives – nationwide

Horticulture operatives are being recruited on a number of farming facilities across Ireland.

A-Prompt Recruitment Limited is seeking applicants for its clients to grow and harvest mushrooms or soft fruit.

Suitable accommodation will be provided with the role, as well as training in English language skills if needed.

The full-time position comes with an annual salary of €30,000 with the requirement of working 39 hours/week.

Two dairy farm assistants – Co Kerry

John Joe and Leo O'Connor Farm Ltd has vacancies for two dairy farm assistants at Mount Prospect Farm, Caherbreagh, Tralee, Co Kerry.

The positions come with all relevant dairy farm duties, including milking and related activities, cleaning, AI, grassland management, machinery operation and the care of animals.

The employers are seeking applicants with two years of relevant experience for the permanent positions.

There is an annual salary of €34,000, with the requirement of working 39 hours/week.

Dairy farm assistant – Co Cork

Thomas Condon has made a call for a dairy farm assistant to work on a 200-cow, spring-calving dairy farm outside Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

The employer is seeking a candidate that has a dairy farm experience, including milking and animal husbandry.

The successful applicant will receive a two-year contract with an annual salary of €34,000. In addition, the minimum working week will be 39 hours.

Dairy herdsperson – Co Meath

Roristown Ltd has is seeking applicants to work as a herdsperson for a dairy enterprise near Trim, Co Meath.

It is required that applicants have a knowledge of livestock and machinery for the position.

