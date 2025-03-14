70% of Carbery herds are carrying out milk recording, leading to better health, performance and efficiency from herds.

Carbery in partnership with Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird Co-ops, has launched the next phase of its FutureProof bonus scheme that rewards farmer suppliers for adopting sustainability measures.

Carbery is increasing the sustainability fund to 1.25c/l bonus, a 0.25c/l increase on 2024 and a 25% increase on 2023.

Farmer suppliers must meet five sustainability criteria under the scheme.

The second phase of the scheme will see the introduction of soil fertility as a new measure in addition to the existing measures of water quality, protected urea, EBI and milk recording.

From the launch of the scheme in 2022, when a partial payment was made to all suppliers to prepare them for any investment needed to achieve this bonus, across 2023 and 2024, more than €12.2m has been paid through FutureProof to farmers.

Over 90% of the milk supplied to Carbery in 2024 came from farms implementing FutureProof measures. These new measures will make a further €7.2m available in 2025.

At the scheme's 2022 launch, Carbery emphasised that the four measures—breeding, milk recording, protected urea use, and water quality—were designed for impact and measurability. Since then, west Cork has seen significant increases in protected urea purchases, milk recording, and EBI gains.

Since its launch, farmer shareholders implementing the measures have delivered:

• In 2023 the switch to protected urea initiated resulted in 4,700 t CO2 per year less emissions compared to the use of Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN) throughout west Cork farms.

• Farm-level decarbonisation of 1.2% per year through EBI improvements.

• Over two years across FutureProof herds, use of protected urea and improved EBI alone have saved 5,501 metric tons of CO2 - the equivalent to taking 1,196 cars off the road annually or 12,225 one-way passenger journeys from Dublin to New York.

• 70% of Carbery herds are carrying out milk recording, leading to better health, performance and efficiency from herds.

• More than 1200 ASSAP (water quality) assessments completed - safeguarding water quality across west Cork.

Carbery Group chair, Vincent O’Donovan, said: “We are proud to see such strong participation in our FutureProof scheme, reflecting our farmers' dedication to addressing the environmental challenges we all face.

"The initiatives implemented through this scheme empower our suppliers to reduce emissions while enhancing productivity across west Cork.

"With 93% of our milk supply sourced from farmers applying FutureProof measures, this initiative has proven to be an essential programme to safeguard the future of our industry."

Jason Hawkins, Carbery Group CEO added that the co-op has always been clear on the need to support farmers in their move to more sustainable farming methods.

"Its positive impact is evident in measurable reductions in emissions and increased farm efficiency for our suppliers across west Cork. As we move into the next phase of the FutureProof bonus scheme, we want to enable west Cork dairy farmers to lead in sustainable farming practices.

"By incorporating soil fertility as a key focus area, we aim to address the most critical factors that will further reduce emissions, improve and protect soil health and enhance water quality," he said.