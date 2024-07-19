Carbery is the latest co-op to announce an increase to June’s milk price.
The processor is to pay suppliers a base price of 40.3c/l excluding VAT at standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.
The price is a rise of 1c/l on the base paid to suppliers in May.
Qualifying supplies receive a 1c/l FutureProof sustainability bonus and a 0.5c/l SCC bonus, both excluding VAT.
If the price is replicated by Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, the average base price paid by west Cork co-ops for June milk's with SCC and sustainability bonuses will be 41.8c/l excluding VAT.
