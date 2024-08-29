John Magnier’s Coolmore Stud has added another 128ac to its portfolio of farmland in Co Tipperary, the Irish Farmers Journal understands.

The residential farm at Ballynacloona, Carrick-on-Suir, went to public auction on 12 June this year but was withdrawn at €1.8m (€14,000/ac).

The property includes a four-bedroom house and two guest apartments, as well as extensive road frontage.

The land is currently in dairy but is suitable for tillage, which is the bloodstock behemoth’s farming sector of choice.

It is understood bidding continued after the auction up to €2.75m, but a deal was closed by John Magnier in the last week at a reported €3.3m. That would equate to €25,781/ac for the entire property, including the house and apartments.

Coolmore representatives declined to comment on the sale when contacted, while auctioneer Shelly and Purcell did not respond at time of going to press.