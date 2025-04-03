Ornua CEO Conor Galvin was positive on the future of the Kerrygold butter brand.

In the next decade Irish dairy farmers will have to produce more milk with the cow numbers they have, while processors will have to add value to current volumes, the CEO of Ornua has said.

Conor Galvin, Ornua CEO, told the Irish Farmers Journalthat over the next 10 years he believes the country’s dairy industry will focus on maximising efficiency, generating value from existing output and meeting environmental commitments.

“With milk supply growth slowing, the importance of value-added dairy is very clear,” he added.

The Ornua boss also said both global consumption of dairy and demand for high-quality dairy products is projected to continue growing over the next decade.

“That makes us ambitious and optimistic for the future, notwithstanding challenges for producers and processors in the short- to medium-term.

“Innovation will be the key to unlocking opportunities and addressing the challenge of slowing supply versus growing demand, in particular,” Galvin said.

In spite of the potential impact of looming Trump tariffs, Galvin was positive on the future of the Kerrygold butter brand. He outlined that in the 10 years to 2025, global retail sales of Kerrygold more than doubled, with further increases expected in the future.

Kerrygold growth

“We’re looking ahead with ambition, not only to protect or maintain the value that Kerrygold delivers, but to grow it further, through product innovation and portfolio expansion.

“We have a unique proposition that the world wants, thanks to the world-class credentials of Irish grass-fed dairy farming and the hard work of our producers.

“So, while we will continue to evolve and innovate with the brand to be in step with the consumer experience, its grass-fed attributes will continue to be a foundation for future growth,” he said.