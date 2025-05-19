The co-op has said the buyers of dairy commodities remain cautious.

Dairygold has maintained April’s base milk price at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat at 47.57c/l excluding VAT but including sustainability and quality top ups.

Qualifying suppliers will receive a top up of 1c/l ex VAT for participation in the co-op’s grassroots sustainability programme and an additional 0.4c/l ex VAT for meeting milk quality standards.

Milk supplied at the average April constituents will receive 51.90c/l ex VAT.

Dairygold is the third co-op to hold milk prices for April, with Lakeland and Tirlán leaving March’s price unchanged for last month’s milk but Kerry Dairy Ireland cutting prices for April supplies.

“Global milk production continues to be relatively steady, but buyers remain cautious amid the threat of tariffs,” a spokesperson for the co-op said.

“Despite the ongoing and significant geopolitical challenges, dairy markets have been reasonably stable.

“Butter prices have maintained their strong price levels, although other dairy products have been less robust.

“The Dairygold board continues to monitor markets closely and will review milk price on a monthly basis.”

