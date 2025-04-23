Peak milk supply is expected to occur in late April or early May, depending on weather patterns and grass growth. \ Donal O'Leary

The Irish dairy industry is approaching early and high peak milk volumes for the 2025 season, according to Dairy Industry Ireland.

With strong prices and good spring weather conditions, DII is anticipating that peak month volumes in 2025 may approach the records set in May 2022 - when nearly 1.2bn litres of milk was processed.

"As we navigate this busy period, we kindly ask our milk suppliers and the public to be patient with hauliers and businesses as they manage the significant logistical challenges that come with peak supply.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to hauliers and supply chain personnel for their tremendous contributions during this exceptionally busy time. Their dedication and hard work are essential to ensuring that all milk is processed efficiently and safely," DII director Conor Mulvihill said.

Safety

Safety remains, Mulvihill said, remains DII's top priority, reminding farmers and everyone involved in milk transport to keep safety at the forefront of their operations.

"During peak season, surplus capacity is limited, and processors work collaboratively to resolve any issues by temporarily diverting milk to alternative locations.

This collaboration may lead to some changes in milk collection schedules.

The high volume of milk to be collected also means longer durations on each farm. Additionally, with the country effectively at full employment for truck drivers, milk transport companies face ongoing challenges in securing a sufficient pool of skilled drivers, he said.