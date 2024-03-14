The new rules around recording slurry movements within a four day period after slurry is moved is set to combat the issue of slurry moving ‘on paper’ only.

Up to now, farmers in a nitrates derogation had until 31 October to declare a movement, while farmers not in a derogation had until 31 December to declare a movement.

All slurry movements have to be recorded online using the agfood website, and the farmer importing the slurry must also accept the movement using the online portal.

By ensuring all movements are recorded within a four day period, it makes it easier for Department of Agriculture officials to inspect the farm that the slurry was moved to and seek evidence of the movement, whether land spread or transferred to storage.

It is not yet known how many inspections of slurry movements will take place in 2024, or what the repercussions will be for non-compliance with the timelines.

The new rules effectively mean that the new deadline for all farmers to record slurry movements in 2024 will be 4 October, as the deadline for applying slurry is 1 October.

In previous years, many farmers waited until later in the year to record the movement of slurry, with some advisers and agents reporting a flurry of activity in late December as farmers not in derogation who were exceeding the 170kg/ha limit recorded movements that took place earlier in the year.

One of the issues last year was that individual N and P statements were slow to issue from the Department of Agriculture, and farmers weren’t aware of their N and P status until December.