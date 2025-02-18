Lakeland Dairies, Ireland’s second largest dairy co-operative, has announced the appointment of Niall Gallagher as its new chief operating officer (COO).

He will join Lakeland’s senior leadership team and will report to group CEO Colin Kelly as the dairy co-operative shifts to focus on “value-add and operational excellence”.

Commenting on the appointment, the Lakeland Dairies’ Group CEO said that Gallagher has a proven track record of operational, commercial, and strategic delivery both nationally and internationally.

“He is an excellent strategic appointment for the co-op, marking a significant milestone as we continue on our added-value journey at home and abroad,” he said.

“Our clear strategic focus remains on maximising the value of every litre of milk produced by our farmers and ensuring operational efficiencies at all our production sites. Niall is key to delivering on this strategic direction.”

Career

A native of Sligo, Gallagher holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering. He lives in Co Tyrone with his wife and their two children.

Most recently he served as integrated operations director with IRCA where he was responsible for the European Sweet Business acquired from Kerry Group in 2023.

He previously held senior operations, strategic and commercial roles at the Kerry Group after joining the company in 2010, overseeing UK and Ireland operations across multiple production sites.

Gallagher said that the dairy industry and the co-operative movement play a huge role in enhancing the lives of people and communities across the country.

“I’m delighted to be joining Lakeland Dairies at such an exciting time for the company as it continues on its added-value journey.

“I know Lakeland Dairies is an innovative, progressive and forward-thinking organisation and I am looking forward to working with everyone across the business to deliver on our strategic direction.”

