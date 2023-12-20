Higher butter prices drove an increase in prices at this week’s Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction.

Overall prices at the auction were up 2.3%, with butter prices soaring by 9.9% to an average of €4,980/t.

Chedder prices were up 6.9%, rising to €3,891/t, while whole milk powder prices hit €2,926/t, an increase of 2.9%.

Skim milk powder prices decreased at this latest auction, falling 1.3% to an average price of €2,391/t.

Milk prices

The rise in prices at the GDT comes as Irish processors set November milk prices. Most processors increased their prices by 1.9c/l, excluding VAT.

Farm organisations are seeking further increases for December and into the new year.