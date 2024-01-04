Government has yet to draw up its position on the European Commission’s animal transport proposals unveiled in December which could curtail the spring calf trade and hamper live exports.

However, an initial view of the rules by the Department of Agriculture has been drafted which states that any new transport rules must take account of Ireland’s “unique geographical circumstances” and the need for farmers to have full access to the single market.

Ireland’s positive track record in live exports to the continent must factor into discussions on tighter animal transport controls in Brussels, this initial view insists.

The majority of live exports from Ireland, as they currently take place, would be incompatible with the proposals, with plans to limit journeys of over 100km to calves older than five weeks of age and heavier than 50kg being the main hurdle.

Seven in 10 calves exported to EU member states are younger than five weeks when they leave the country and calf exporters have warned that calves beyond five weeks may not be suitable for veal systems in the Netherlands, a key location for Irish calf exports.

The 100km limit for calves under five weeks could also leave farmers in many areas of the country having to keep calves on farm longer each spring if the calves are destined to be sold to mart buyers for further transport.

Reduced stocking densities during transport and the removal of the third deck in lorries under the Commission’s proposals would also raise the per calf cost of export.

The view also states that the proposal to require the feeding of milk replacer during some journeys is “risky and does not appear evidence based” and argues that there is evidence to suggest that feeding electrolytes can result in better outcomes for calves.

It notes that although the public is expected to support tighter rules on animal welfare, any regulations which put Irish farmers at a disadvantage to those farming on the continent are “likely to meet strong opposition from the Irish farming sectors”.

There is no proposed implementation date for the rules, or timeframe for when they are anticipated to be negotiated.