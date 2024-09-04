Butter saw a decrease in average price, down to €6,049/t, dropping by 0.9%.

Dairy prices have seen a marginal decrease at the latest Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction, with prices down by 0.4% this Tuesday.

This is the first fall in the GDT index since there was a sizeable drop of 6.9% on 2 July this year.

Since then, the market has rebounded by 6.4% over three auctions.

Five products saw an increase in price while three went down, as 38,346t of dairy product changed hands with 179 bidders at the auction.

Average prices

The biggest fallers were lactose which dropped by 8.9% to €782/t, which was joined by whole milk powder in falling by 2.5% to €3,077/t.

Butter also saw a decrease in average price, down to €6,049/t, dropping by 0.9%.

On the other end of the scale, butter milk powder saw a substantial rise of 8.4% to €2,740/t in average price.

Mozzerella saw a 7.0% increase with an average price of €4,662, while skim milk powder jumped by 4.5% to €2,495/t.

Meanwhile, the average price of cheddar rose by 0.9% to €3,918 and anhydrous milk fat went up by 0.7% to €6,625/t.