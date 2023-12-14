Kerry Co-op has elected James Tangney as its new chair.

There were two candidates in the running for the position - Tangney and outgoing chair Denis Carroll.

The Kerry board voted on Thursday, resulting in a split decision which saw each candidate receive nine votes from board members.

It was then decided to pick the new chair out of a hat, with Tangney’s name picked out.

Tangney is a Kerry man, farming in Ballingarry, Co Limerick. He is one of three east Limerick representatives on the Kerry board.

It is understood he was involved in the negotiations around the leading milk price in Kerry.

Kerry Co-op added that following Thursday's board meeting, Lorraine Mulvihill has been appointed company secretary.