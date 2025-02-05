Ornua’s purchase price index (PPI) for the month of January has increased by 1.6% from December’s price.
This leaves an indicative return of 45.96c/l, excluding VAT, for milk of 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein, which is net of Ornua costs to market. This is the sixth consecutive increase in Ornua’s PPI since July, with the index jumping 27% over the course of 2024. This is an increase from the previous month of 45.42c/l.
It estimates member co-ops processing costs were 8.6c/l last month, the same as in December.
